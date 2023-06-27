Mrs. Mitsuko Nishikawa, 100, Niles, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Westchester, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Robert Shigeru (Peri) Nishikawa and Dr. Richard Tamotsu (Vicki) Nishikawa; daughters, Constance Yone Iwahashi and Sherri (Mel) Duncan; grandchildren, Jared Shigeshi Nishikawa, Kirk Mamoru (Grace) Nishikawa, Dr. Daryn Takeshi (Dr. Camille) Nishikawa and Bryant Nori (Kelly) Nishikawa, Karly Kimiko (David) Leong, Scott Kazushige (Allison) Iwahashi and Travis Torahei Iwahashi, James Torahei Duncan, and Dr. Keiko Kelsey Duncan; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Broderick Nishikawa, Aaron, Mitzi, Mariko, Simon, Alissa, Amos, Ami, and Charles Iwahashi.

A private family Celebration of Life service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

In lieu of koden you may send a donation to Atherton Baptist Homes.

