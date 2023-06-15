Scholarship winners are honored at the Nanka Wakayama Kenjinkai picnic.

The Nanka Wakayama Kenjinkai is now accepting applications for scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors (Class of 2023) who will be entering college or university in the fall.

Applications must be postmarked by Monday, June 26.

Application requirements:

• Must be of Wakayama-ken descent (name of relative and town of origin must be included in the application)

• Application form must be completed with an official transcript attached

• An essay answering the following: What does being a Wakayama-ken descendant mean to you?

• An official attendance record is required when applying for the Perfect Attendance Award

Awards available: NWK Award, Fujinkai Award, Iwao Shirokawa Award, Fred Wada Award, Sumizo Tani Award, Sannosuke Madokoro Award, Kunio Masatani Award, NWK Scholarship Award, and Perfect Attendance Award.

The NWK Scholarship Committee understands the educational challenges posed by the pandemic and has adjusted the application requirements to better accommodate applicants.

To request application forms and details, or to be added to the scholarship email list for updates, contact: Jaymie Takeshita, Nanka Wakayama Kenjinkai Scholarship Committee chair, jaymietake@gmail.com or (310) 633-1774.