ANAHEIM — Taste of Japan 2023 will take place Friday, June 16, from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 17, from 12 to 9 p.m. at STC Anaheim Gardenwalk, 400 W. Disney Way, Anaheim.

Enjoy various authentic Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, anime, cosplay, entertainment, merchandise, fun activities, and much more. You’ll get a taste of Japan with more than 50 of the best Japanese vendors in Southern California, everything from traditional Japanese food such as ramen, takoyaki, yakitori to other various street foods.

There will be entertainment on the main stage throughout the day, such as Japanese drummers, martial artists, anime, and also special events such as Yokocho Fest, Goodie Bag, Lucky Raffle.

Friday stage schedule: Intro at 4 p.m. Ryujin Taiko at 4:15 p.m. DisMiss (electro music) at 5:15 p.m. Stephanie Yanez (Jpop singer) at 6 p.m. Sponsor Shoutout at 7 p.m. Tune in Tokyo (DJ) at 8 p.m.

Saturday stage schedule: Intro at 12 p.m. Pom Pom Girls at 12:30 p.m. Nadeshikokai (kimono fashion show) at 1:15 p.m. Termina Islanders (dance group) at 2:15 p.m. Guruguns (Okinawan music) at 2:45 p.m. Kyokushin Karate at 3:45 p.m. Tamagusuku Ryu Kansen Atae no Kai (Okinawan odori) at 4:30 p.m. Team Kawachi Ondo (folk music) at 5:30 p.m. Cosplay Contest at 6:15 p.m. Stephanie Yanez at 7:15 p.m.

Yokocho Fest offers a full beer and sake experience and a glimpse into Japan’s drinking culture. Yokocho Package: $65. VIP Gold Package: $125.

Cosplay Contest: Grand prize is a pair of Disneyland Park Hopper tickets. Second place: Taste of Japan Goodie Bag. Third place: Demon Slayer jigsaw puzzle from Bandai Namco.

Free admission. Dog-friendly.

For more information: https://www.tasteofjpn.com/