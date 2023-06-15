October 22, 1923 — June 4, 2023

Dedicated wife and proud mother. Is a farmer’s daughter who carried a green thumb. Believer in firm family values, steady work ethic and faith in Buddha.

Love for siblings and strong family unity. Love of food and different cuisines. To smile and laugh in life, socializing with people, very fond feelings for relatives and friends.

In her senior years, Mae loved learning new games and watching sports. She will be missed and loved forever. Pine and Bear.

Predeceased by husband, Minoru Kumagai and daughter, Sharon Kumagai; she is survived by son, Norman (Jung Schroeder); son-in-law, Bill Yamane; grandson, Dr. Jon H. Yamane (Gail); great-granddaughters, Megan and Lauren Yamane; siblings, Akira Matsubara (Sally), Jane Matsubara Ota, Barbara Matsubara Nakagawa, George Matsubara (Lily), Ray Matsubara and Roy Matsubara (Mary); and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial service to be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2 p.m. at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Casual attire requested. To RSVP or for information, contact Norman Kumagai at (310) 420-5081 or kumasurf@aol.com.