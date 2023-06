Terminal Islander ondo dancers at the Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center last year. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

LONG BEACH — An ondo dance exhibit will be held on Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on the CSU Long Beach campus, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

The event will feature dancing by the Long Beach and Terminal Islanders ondo groups at 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and a taiko performance by Shih Wei.

Free parking in Lot G4.

Reservations required. Cliek here.

For more information on the garden, call (562) 985-8420 or click here.