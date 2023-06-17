The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold a meeting on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.