From left: Kent Komae, Amie Komae Campbell, 2023 awardee Kristen Chung and 2022 awardee Michael Jacobe.

On June 9 at the Fuller School of Psychology & Marriage and Family Therapy hooding ceremony, the 2023 Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships were awarded.

The Komae Scholarships are intended to help the next generation of mental health clinicians who have a heart to serve in the Asian American community.

Since 2011, 25 scholarships have been awarded to graduate students in marriage and family therapy, social work and clinical psychology programs. Many of these graduates are now practicing in mental health settings across Southern California.

This year’s recipients are students at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena studying to receive their master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy. They are Kristen Chung and Deborah Nishii, each with a unique vision and calling to bring hope, healing and wellness to the Asian American community after graduation.