TORRANCE — The Japanese animated feature “Only Yesterday” (1991) will be screened on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.
Directed by Isao Takahata, “Only Yesterday” (Japanese title: “Omoide Poro Poro”) is about a 27-year-old office worker who travels to the countryside while reminiscing about her childhood. The Los Angeles Times called it “a realistic, personal story made universal in a delicate way.”
Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie.
Note: Japanese Movie Night is being held on the second Sunday this month as the third Sunday is Father’s Day.
For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.