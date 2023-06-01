In “Only Yesterday,” unmarried career woman Taeko Okajima takes her first extended trip outside her native Tokyo when she travels to rural Yamagata to visit her sister’s family during the annual safflower harvest. (Studio Ghibli)

TORRANCE — The Japanese animated feature “Only Yesterday” (1991) will be screened on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

Directed by Isao Takahata, “Only Yesterday” (Japanese title: “Omoide Poro Poro”) is about a 27-year-old office worker who travels to the countryside while reminiscing about her childhood. The Los Angeles Times called it “a realistic, personal story made universal in a delicate way.”

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie.

Note: Japanese Movie Night is being held on the second Sunday this month as the third Sunday is Father’s Day.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.