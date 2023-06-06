Ondo dancing will be held at the SEJSCC festival both days. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Bring out your summer yukatas and brush up on your odori dance steps. Come join us to celebrate the start of the Japanese summer festival season at the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center, 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, on Saturday, June 10, from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Come out and spend a day or weekend relaxing with family and friends. There will be games for children young and old; delicious food, including udon, sushi, teriyaki chicken, Okinawan dango, Imagawayaki, orange chicken, fried wonton, shave ice and more.

Special events for Saturday: Judo demonstration, Kamaki Keawe’s Ukulele Jammers, Hawaiian Delites with Julie and Howard Koga, and a koto concert with Kozue Matsumoto and her ensemble.

Special events for Sunday, June 11: Kendo demonstration, Hawaiian hula dancers ‘O Kekaimoku, and raffle drawing at 7:30 p.m.

Events for both days include: Ikebana exhibit, karaoke with open mic sessions (bring your CDs), white elephant sale, silent auction, bingo, taiko performance, and ondo or Odori dancing. Everyone is encouraged and welcomed into the dance circle to experience the joy of community dancing.

We look forward to seeing you at our 60th annual Cultural Festival and Ondo. For more information, go to www.sejscc.org or call (562) 863-5996.