Above and below: Participants in Senshinji’s 2018 Bon Odori. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St. in Los Angeles, will hold its Bon Odori on Saturday, July 1. The schedule is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Hatsubon service for loved ones lost over the past year.

7 p.m.: Bon Odori. In addition to dancing, hot dogs, chashu bao and shaved ice will be sold and a raffle drawing will take place during intermission.

9 p.m.: Omairi (offering incense) in Hondo (main hall), followed by Sento Shogon (memorial ceremony with 1,000 oil lamps) and Otoki (light meal).

10 p.m.: Horaku (Buddhist music) performance by Kinnara Taiko.

For more information, call (323) 731-4617 or visit www.senshintemple.org.