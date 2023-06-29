Sharon Michiyo Nishioka, age 84, passed peacefully on May 20, 2023, at Garden Crest Convalescent Hospital. Born in Inglewood and interned at Gila River War Relocation Center, Sharon resided in Boyle Heights for most of her life.

She was predeceased by parents, Mitsuo Henry and Tamaye Nishioka; and sister, Mariko Kawamoto.

She is survived by nephew and niece, Craig and Julie Kawamoto; brother-in-law, Raymond Kawamoto; and cousins.

Private burial service was held on Tuesday, June 27, at Evergreen Cemetery with officiant Rimban William Briones of Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji.

The family thanks the staff and residents at Garden Crest for their love and support. Family requests no koden.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441