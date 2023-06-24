March 5, 1926 – June 10, 2023

Shuichi Ito, 97-year-old, resident of Arleta, peacefully passed away at his residence. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Aiko (Matsuo) Ito. He was the beloved father of Michael Shuji (Cindy Kissel-Ito) Ito. He was a devoted grandfather to Owen Katsuyuki Ito and Emma Tamayo Ito (Eric Gonzalez). Shuichi was born in Nagano, Japan, and grew up in Tatsuno-machi, where his father owned a restaurant. He served in the Japanese Imperial Army as a sergeant cook in the Philippines (1942-1944). He immigrated to the United States as a student studying culinary arts in 1953. He met and married Aiko Matsuo in Los Angeles, Calif. They resided in Boyle Heights, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Williamsburg, Va., and Little Tokyo before moving to Nikkei Senior Gardens. Shuichi loved to travel and enjoyed cruises around the world. His career as a chef included employment with American Airlines and Seibu Department Store. He managed and served as chef in his own business, Palms Fried Shrimp in West Los Angeles, for more than 20 years before retiring.

The funeral service will be held at Nikkei Senior Gardens on June 28 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Rimban William Briones will officiate. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Aiko Ito, Nikkei Senior Gardens, 9221 Arleta Ave., Arleta, CA 91331.

