GKIDS will present “Lonely Castle in the Mirror,” an animated feature from Japan, in Southland theaters on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and 22.

Shy outcast Kokoro has been avoiding school for weeks when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror. She reaches through and finds herself transported to an enchanting castle where she is joined by six other students.

When a girl in a wolf mask explains that they have been invited to play a game, the teens must work together to uncover the mysterious connection that unites them. However, anyone who breaks the rules will be eaten by a wolf.

From acclaimed director Keiichi Hara (“Colorful,” “Miss Hokusai”) and based on the bestselling novel by Mizuki Tsujimura, “Lonely Castle in the Mirror” (Japanese title: “Kagami no Kojō”) is a heartfelt drama about the pains of growing up and the unlikely bonds that can bring people together.

For theaters and showtimes in your area, go to https://gkids.com/films/lonely-castle-in-the-mirror/tickets/ and type in your zip code.