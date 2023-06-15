INDEPENDENCE — The Manzanar National Historic Site will host a screening of “The Manzanar Fishing Club” on Saturday, June 24, at 12 p.m.

Join director Cory Shiozaki and second unit cinematographer Michael Nakamura for the first full-length showing of the documentary at Manzanar since its premiere in 2012. Q&A will follow. The film tells the little-known story of Manzanar incarcerees who slipped out of camp to fish in the Eastern Sierra.

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395 in Independence. For further information, contact Shiozaki at 2filmdocs@gmail.com or visit www.fearnotrout.com.

On Sunday, June 25, at 9 a.m., volunteer for CalTrans with the semi-annual Manznaar Fishing Club Highway Clean-up. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby. Bring water and wear sturdy shoes, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Programs are free and open to the public.