The Maryknoll Karate Club held its June bingo and lunch event last Sunday, with scores of hopeful players fillng the assembly hall at St. Francis Xavier Chapel in Little Tokyo.

In addition to the games and prizes, the lunch menu featured tri-tip steak and miso cod.

The club’s famous chicken teriyaki bingo is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the same venue.

For more information, send email to maryknollshotokan@gmail.com.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo