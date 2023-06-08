January 9, 1931 – May 20, 2023

George passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Cypress, Calif., on May 20, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Yoshihara Nakamura; his children, Brian (Emy) Nakamura, Traci (Earl) Kanemitsu, Karen (Dave) Tuttle, Susan (Tim) Purcell, and Bobby (Jane) Yoshihara; 7 grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Forest Lawn–Church of Our Heritage Memorial Chapel, Covina Hills. If you would like to reach out to family, please email: bejknakamura@gmail.com