Taiko drummers perform at the first Nikkei Celebration in Boyle Heights last year.

The second annual “Nikkei Celebration in Boyle Heights” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. in collaboration with the Little Tokyo Historical Society and Boyle Heights Community Partners.

Everyone is welcome. If you bring your pet they must be on a leash and you must be prepared to clean up after them.

The parade lines up at Saratoga Street and East First Street at 5 p.m., ending in front of the historic Japanese restaurant Otomisan, which has been serving the community in this same location since the 1950s, located at 2506 E. First St.

The event will honor the historic brass plaque now mounted on the bottom left as you enter, as well as the new red paper lanterns donated by Irene Tsukada Simonian, owner of Bunkado in Little Tokyo.

Entertainment will range from the Hikari Taiko Drummers to the Neighborhood Music School to Nancy Hayata’s classical Japanese dancers – and much more. At the end of the event there will be Japanese street dancing. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Limited-edition T-shirts are available for purchase. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://boyleheightscommunitypartners.com.

Visit the Little Tokyo Historical Society online at www.littletokyohs.org.