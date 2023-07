WEST COVINA — East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina, is offering lessons in fox trot and rumba on Fridays this month.

Fox trot lessons are at 7 p.m. and rumba lessons are at 8 p.m. in the Sugimoto Family Social Hall. For ESGVJCC members one class is $10 and two classes are $15.

No experience or partners are needed, so come join the fun every Friday. For more information or to sign up, contact Lee Ezaki at (626) 533-8350.