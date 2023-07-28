Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) plays one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which was released on July 21. The Barbies are played by Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Neff, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Anya, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan. The other Kens include Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and John Cena. Liu’s upcoming projects include an untitled “Shang-Chi” sequel and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” (Warner Brothers)