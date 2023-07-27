Cerritos City Councilmember Frank Aurelio Yokoyama (right) recently gave his endorsement to the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which takes place aboard the USS Cerritos (above).

“As a lifelong Star Trek fan and Cerritos councilmember, I’m proud that the City of Cerritos will forever be a part of the awesome Star Trek universe,” Yokoyama posted on social media.

Set in the 24th century, the show focuses on California-class starships, which are named after California cities. Other ships include the Alhambra, the Carlsbad, the Merced, the Oakland, the Rubidoux, the Solvang and the Vacaville.

Season 4 of “Lower Decks” is scheduled to premiere Sept. 7 on Paramount+, and a fifth season has been ordered.