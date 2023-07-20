Ida Fumiko Kato, Utah-born Nisei, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023, at the age of 100. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the communities in Carlsbad and Arleta, Calif. She was predeceased by her husband, Hiroshi Kato; and is survived by sons, Warren (Rosa) Kato and Victor Kato; daughter, Katherine (Taze Spencer) Kato; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Survivors also include sister, Stella (Jim) Sako; brother, Hutch Okubo; sister-in-law, Mabel Okubo; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Funeral services were held June 17, 2023, at the Vista Buddhist Temple followed by graveside service and burial at Eternal Hills in Oceanside, Calif.