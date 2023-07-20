April 30, 1935 — July 3, 2023

Kozue Jean Shono, 88-year-old, Terminal Island-born, and resident of San Gabriel, Calif, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Hiroo Shono; her grandson, Jarrad Scott Fraser; and is survived by her brother, Ken Morimoto; her two children, Deborah Fraser and Keith Shono; her granddaughter, Alithea Shono; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family kindly requests flowers be omitted.

A graveside memorial service and burial for the late Kozue Jean Shono will be held on August 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA 90601. Cherry Blossom Lawn, Gate 10, Section 19, Lot 4303, Space 2.

