The Japanese American Citizens League released the following statement on July 14.

On July 1, the contract between Unite Here Local 11 and approximately 60 Los Angeles area hotels expired. Among the hotels without a contract with workers is the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Downtown, the planned site for JACL’s 2023 convention, “Rooted in Community.”

Over the past two weeks, workers across the Los Angeles area have exercised their right to strike in response to the lack of a contract. The lack of a labor contract has injected a degree of uncertainty into JACL’s convention planning and preparation that has forced the difficult decision of moving our convention from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Downtown.

JACL staff and local leadership are working to secure alternate locations, remaining in the Little Tokyo community. These changes may result in the reduction in size and elimination of some events that were scheduled for the DoubleTree. Room reservations are being transferred to the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites as it has secured a contract with the Unite Here Local 11.

We are already immensely grateful for the support from the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC), and the Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple (LAHHBT), where we have confirmed many of our convention activities will be transferred.

JACL Executive Director David Inoue stated, “We recognize the inconvenience this is creating for our attendees, sponsors, and speakers, but we believe this is important and necessary to support those fighting for living wages. We hope for a swift resolution to the contract negotiations for the benefit of all parties involved.”

For more information about the 2023 JACL Convention: https://jacl.org/2023-jacl-national-convention

Frequently asked questions about the change in hotel: https://jacl.org/2023-faq