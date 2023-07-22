The Japanese American National Museum issued the following statement on July 13.

JANM mourns the passing of Bob Moriguchi.

Bob Moriguchi

A charter member, Mr. Moriguchi regularly volunteered on Wednesdays and Saturdays as a “Common Ground” and Little Tokyo Walking Tour docent and as a school visits facilitator. He attended many of the museum’s national conferences, served on the Gala Dinner Committee, and was involved in volunteer fundraising campaigns.

A talented baker, he often shared some wonderful homemade desserts with his fellow volunteers, including fruit tarts and Masumoto peach pies.

During the pandemic he continued working with visitors by leading virtual tours and sharing his personal experiences of incarceration. During a virtual visit in April 2023, a student said, “Thank you so much, Mr. Moriguchi, for sharing your experience… It was very eye-opening hearing your perspectives from within the camps as a child.”

In 2001 he received the Program Award, which recognizes outstanding service and achievement in educating the museum’s visitors through public programs and other educational opportunities in the galleries.

In 2003 he received the Miki Tanimura Outstanding Volunteer Award. He served on the President’s Volunteer Council from 2001-2007 and was its chair from 2005-2007. An early member of the museum’s Legacy Society, he was one of its greatest advocates and encouraged fellow volunteers to join it.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Moriguchi family,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of JANM. “Bob was incredibly dedicated to JANM. He was a beloved member of the JANM family. His desire to teach others about the history and contributions of Japanese Americans, his active participation and leadership in the museum’s initiatives and programs, and his wealth of generosity will always be treasured by staff, volunteers, and the community.”