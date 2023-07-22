CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki had his first four-hit game this year to help spark the Chicago Cubs to a 17-3 comeback win Tuesday over the Washington Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki (ESPN)

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the second-year Cub blasted his eighth home run to the last row of the leftfield bleachers at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Chicago would go on to tie it and then break the game open in a six-run seventh.

The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom opened the seventh with his 17th home run to give the hosts a 4-3 lead. With no outs and two on, Suzuki singled to make it 5-3 and later scored.

Suzuki, who went 2-for-17 in the days before Tuesday’s game, went 4-for-6 with another RBI single.

“Seiya looked phenomenal tonight,” Cubs manager David Ross said, going on to laud the work Suzuki has been doing postgame in the batting cage to refine his mechanics.

In Anaheim on Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading seventh triple, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI for the Angels in their 5-1 win over the New York Yankees.

As The Rafu was going to press on Wednesday, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka was 1-for-2 as the game headed into the seventh inning with the Angels leading, 6-2. Ohtani had a hit and had scored twice.

On Monday, Ohtani homered for the third straight game and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Angels’ 4-3 walk-off win in 10 innings over New York.

The two-way star extended his major league-leading home run total to 35 with a two-run shot to center that tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning. Michael Stefanic lined a walk-off single to left field, scoring Chad Wallach from second base.

At the center of trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, Ohtani, who will become a free agent at the end of this season, has homered in three straight games for the first time since he did so twice in June 2021, the year he was voted American League MVP. He hit 46 that year and 34 last season.

In his first two at-bats of the game, Ohtani singled and doubled.

Higashioka went 0-for-3 in the loss.