Kanji Yasutomi, 71 years old, born in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, and a resident of Whittier, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023.

A dedicated U.S. Army infantryman and esteemed Norwalk judo sensei, Kanji leaves behind a lasting legacy in his community.

He owned and operated Yasutomi Farms for 25 years, growing from humble beginnings to a distinguished wholesale grower of Japanese vegetables, supplying farmers’ markets and grocery stores throughout Southern California.

Kanji was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruriko; his three sons, Jake, Eugene, and Kevin; and grandchildren, Enzo and Maya.

Please join us in honoring Kanji Yasutomi’s memory at Rose Hills Memorial Park – SkyRose Chapel, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601.

For more information and tributes, visit:

https://www.rosehills.com/obituaries/whittier-ca/kanji-yasutomi-11375224

Inquiries: (562) 881-0835