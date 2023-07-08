September 10, 1930 – April 14, 2023

Mary Teruko Honda Fujioka, 92-year-old Nisei, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023.

Mary was born on September 10, 1930, to Naoki and Taka Honda, immigrants from Kumamoto, Japan. She had an older half-sister, Yoshiko Yoshida, who lived in Japan, and older sister, Rose Etsuko Honda.

In 1955, Mary married Bob Fujioka. They celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Mary passed away in Fountain Valley at home with her son, Mark, and sister by her side. She is survived by her older sister, Rose; son, Mark; and many relatives in Hawaii and Japan.

A public viewing was held at Fukui Mortuary on May 17, 2023. A Celebration of Life service was held on June 24, 2023, at the West Los Angeles United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers and koden, please donate to the West Los Angeles United Methodist Church.

