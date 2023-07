Yuri Miya, 94-year-old Syracuse, Utah-born Nisei, passed away on December 5, 2022, in Torrance. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Denise Sasaki, Lindsay (Keiko) Miya, Roger (Rebecca) Miya, Carolyn (Mark) Fong and Amy Miya; also survived by many other relatives.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449