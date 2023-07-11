SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on June 29 released the following statement on the Supreme Court Decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

“Today’s decision undermines over four decades of progress towards equity in higher education. All students deserve a fair shot at higher education — regardless of income, where they grew up, or their racial and ethnic background. Yet, students of color have historically been shut out of higher education.

“Systemic racism continues to permeate through our society despite our best efforts. Turning a blind eye to this injustice does not mean it simply vanishes from existence. Institutionalized ignorance will only accentuate the vast negative impact on our most underserved and underrepresented communities.”

“Every American and every student has a unique story that deserves to be told in its entirety,” Matsui continued. “Across our nation, having diverse voices, differing perspectives, and lived experiences in the room creates a stronger foundation for us all. While conservative justices on the Supreme Court have failed to uphold our country’s values of equity and inclusion, I will continue to fight for every student, regardless of race or ethnicity, to have an equal opportunity to thrive.”