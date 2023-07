Vandals glued flyers to poles, on sidewalks, and at other locations throughout Little Tokyo last week.

The flyers, which depict the image of two men, including a bearded man with a swastika on his forehead, decry the eviction of Suehiro Cafe and Family Mart, tenants of the Sperl Building on the north side of East First Street.

A QR code or data storage symbol on the flyer provides a link to jtownactionandsolidarity.com. Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.