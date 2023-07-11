The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Matsuri Fundraiser returned on June 24 after being sidelined during the pandemic.

The festival featured food, entertainment, martial arts demonstrations, games for kids, bingo, a raffle, a plant sale, a beer garden, and a white elephant sale, all organized by GVJCI’s member organizations.

The GVJCI board, staff, interns and volunteers all contributed to making the fundraiser a success.

This year’s sponsors included King’s Hawaiian (gold); U.S. Bank (silver); AFIA Insurance Services, Nikkei Credit Union, Mabuhay Credit Union, B&G House of Printing Inc., AHTKY Insurance Agency, JINS, Rascals Teriyaki Grill, Luther Burbank Savings, Kaji & Associates (bronze); Sapporo Premium Beer, Tanaka Farms (product).

(Courtesy GVJCI)

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo (except where noted)