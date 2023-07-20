Aki the Akita and members of the Nisei Week Court will be on hand for this year’s Baby Show, set for Saturday, July 29, in Little Tokyo. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

The 2023 Nisei Week Baby Show will be held on Saturday, July 29, at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple (Nishi Betsuin), 815 First St. in Little Tokyo.

Children 1 to 6 years of age are encouraged to enter this great family event in one of three categories:

Tiny Tots – 1 year to 23 months old (check-in 9 a.m/10 a.m. judging)

Romper Stompers – 2 to 3 years old (check-in 11 a.m./12 p.m. judging)

Jet Setters – 4 to 6 years and 1 month old (check-in 1 p.m./2 p.m. judging)

Price is $60 per pre-entry with walk-in fee at $65. All entrants must be of at least one-quarter Japanese ancestry.

The prince and princess of each division will receive a crown, trophy, sash and special prizes. A panel of judges who are leaders in the Japanese American community will select winners.

There will be other award categories to be presented, including a Most Photogenic Contest, but you must be pre-registered. The pictures will be returned to you on the day of the Baby Show.

Whoever is chosen prince and princess in each division will have an opportunity to ride on the Choo Choo Train in this year’s 81st Nisei Week Grand Parade to be held on Sunday, Aug. 13. Toyo Miyatake Studio will be available all day to take your child’s photo.

Applications are available on the Nisei Week website, www.NiseiWeek.org. For more information, contact Walter Nishinaka at taikowalt@aol.com.