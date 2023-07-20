Vietnam veterans march in the Nisei Week Grand Parade.

Veterans of all eras: You deserve a parade.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more recent conflicts have been participating for several years, some for decades. We invite and welcome veterans from all eras to take their rightful place among us in the Nisei Week Parade.

We would be proud to walk or ride with you. You served your country with honor. Please join your fellow veterans as our community shows its appreciation.

The parade is Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. Formation for the parade begins at approximately 2-2:30 p.m. at the corner of Third Street and Central Avenue. Come early to ensure parking and enjoy the exhibits and festivities of Nisei Week.

Also join fellow veterans at the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance hospitality room at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, which is only a block from the formation site. The JACCC is also the home of the Japanese American National War Memorial Court, the only place in the country that honors, by name, the over 1,200 Americans of Japanese ancestry who gave their lives in defense of the U.S.A.

Additional information can be obtained at the Nisei Week (www.niseiweek.org) or by contacting:

Chris Segawa, cabscts@pacbell.net

Ken Hayashi, Kenneth.s.hayashi@gmail.com

Les Higa, leshiga@gmail.com

James Nakamura, jnakamura07@gmail.com