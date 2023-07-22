Takaye Takamoto, born on June 21, 1939, resident of Los Angeles, passed away on July 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Naozo and Toshiko Hayashi; brother, Hideyuki Hayashi; and is survived by her loving husband, Norito Robert; sisters, Naomie Nakamura and Sharon Hayashi; nieces, Lori (Robert) Ikeda and Kelly (Mike) Lasconia; nephews, Tod Nakamura and Michael Takamoto; grand-nieces, Leila Ikeda and Kylie Lasconia; grand-nephews, Jayden Ikeda and Mayson Lasconia.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27, at 12 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Casual attire requested.

