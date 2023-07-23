A contingent of students taking part in the Pasadena-Mishima Friendship program met with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and Councilmember Gene Masuda on July 17, ahead of their departure for the town in Shizuoka Prefecture that has shared a sister-city relationship with Pasadena since 1957.

The purpose of Friendship 2023 is to bring teens from the cities of Pasadena and Mishima together to share life experiences and to develop an increased understanding of their two cultures. The program features a visit to Mishima that includes a home stay and several facilitated activities with assistance from the Mishima International Relations Association.

From left: program coordinator Bryan Takeda, Amelia Ruedaflores, Lauren Lopez, Olivia Hargrove, Mayor Gordo, Councilmember Masuda, Leighton Lopez, Sutton Fisher and Aiden Ford.

Photo courtesy Bryan Takeda