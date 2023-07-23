Russell Matsuda (at left in photo above with his 40-lb. halibut) sent in a collection of photos from the July 1-2 fishing trip he took with his sons and brother.

Aboard the Amigo out of 22nd Street Landing, the foursome struck it rich, reeling in several types of fish. In the photo above, Connor, age 19, displays a 40-lb. sea bass he reeled in, while 17-year-old Trevor (below) bagged a pair of 2-lb. white bass.

Uncle Todd (above) had the hot stick and caught an “island trifecta” of yellowtail, white sea bass and halibut.