Bon Odori will be held both days.

ANAHEIM — Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim, will hold its 2023 Obon Festival on Saturday, July 15, from 2 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in Bon Odori, which will start both days at 6:30 p.m. The dancing will be preceded by taiko performances both days at 4 and 6 p.m.

The festival will feature many games for young and old. The raffle drawing, which will offer many prizes, will be held on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Ticket-holders need not be present to win.

Handicrafts and farm-fresh produce will be sold, along with delicious dishes such as beef and chicken teriyaki, sushi, udon, won ton, corn, teri-burgers, Chinese chicken salad, Okinawan dango, Imagawa yaki, Spam musubi, oden, soft drinks, snow cones and other treats. Purchase early as food often sells out quickly.

The Hondo (sanctuary) will be open to any interested visitors. Hosts from OCBC’s Buddhist Education Center will be available to answer any questions and books on Buddhism will be sold.

Parking with shuttle service is available at Rancho Alamitos High School, 11351 Dale St. in Garden Grove, from 1:30 to 9 p.m. Exercise caution if parking in the neighborhood as there are many no-parking areas.

For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit www.orangecountybuddhist.org.