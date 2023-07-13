On July 4, 2023, Hiroshi Okazaki, 76, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 50 years, Amada, by his side. Their three children, Shiro, Hiroki and Naomi (Nancy), were also present in their home as they had spent countless hours providing support and assistance during Hiroshi’s battle with lung cancer. Early that morning the skies opened and nature ushered him to heaven.

Hiroshi, the youngest of seven children, was born at home in the picturesque valley of Torigoe Village in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. His three surviving siblings, Uriko, Minoru, and Reiko, were able to talk to him during his remaining hours on earth before he was reunited with his parents, Shojiro and Yone, and siblings, Masakazu, Tomo, and baby sibling, who all have passed away before him. He graduated number one from his high school and was the only one from his graduating class who did not attend a university. Instead, he traveled throughout Europe and the United States before he met Amada at English school in Los Angeles and made the brave decision to move to America to marry her and start a new life with $40 in his pocket.

He made a living as a gardener and landscaper. He also enjoyed investing in residential real estate. His current home is filled with hundreds of flowers, fruit trees and other shrubbery gifted to him by others he was able to recently reminisce about. Not only did he have the gift to grow things, he loved to care for the creatures around him. He would provide seed to feed the birds and other wild animals that would keep him company in his backyard garden. Over the years, the dogs, cats, and birds that were also gifted to him would often be found near his side. Those that have passed before him are now on a long walk with him. He enjoyed staying active. The day before he was diagnosed with cancer, a long-time neighbor reported he was high up trimming a palm tree. He tried to stay active even throughout his journey with sickness by traveling to Mexico, working in the garden, and taking daily walks to the park. He had great mental strength and tried to keep a positive outlook to keep him strong. He was also a humanitarian as he helped those who recently moved to America and others to adjust, often providing work, guidance and financial assistance.

He is survived by his wife, Amada; his three children and their spouses, Shiro (Jamie), Hiroki (Monica), and Naomi (Christian); his 12 grandchildren, Tyler and his spouse Linda, Thomas and his spouse Romie, Tamiya, Alex, Koji, Levi, Apolo, Emilio, Zane, Phoenix, Ethan, and Jacob; and four great-grandchildren, Shane, Devin, Kairi and Kyoshi.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 21, 2023, 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Memorial Chapel, located at 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601. Burial is to follow.