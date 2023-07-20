Orange County Buddhist Church (OCBC) in Anaheim welcomed the following infants and children at its May 21 Hatsumairi (infant presentation) ceremony at its Gotan-e service celebrating the birth of Shinran Shonin. Shown, from left, are: Rev. Jon Turner; Ryson and Skylah Maekawa with parent Melissa Maekawa; Kira and Malia Oishi with parents Danelle and Jonathon Oishi; Akiye Tokumitsu with parents Sayaka and Yohey Tokumitsu; Aiden Nishimura with parents Kristen and Nolan Nishimura; Drew Tanioka with parents Krystal and Trenton Tanioka; Avery Martin with parents Kaycee and Elliott Martin; Lucy Goodrich with parents Janelle and Chris Goodrich; Omotayo Koko with parents Emily and Kia Koko; and Rev. Dr. Mutsumi Wondra. (Courtesy of OCBC)