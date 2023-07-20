The Dodgers hosted their annual Japanese Heritage Night on July 9, and the stars came out in full force.

The main attraction might well have been Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who did not disappoint, hitting a home run in the 10-5 loss to the home team.

Before the game, newly re-signed L.A. Laker Rui Hachimura appealed to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took a few minutes to chat with Japanese Consul General in Los Angeles Kenko Sone and his wife, Mami.

Tyler Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Victoria Tomita and Asako Tomita were part of a large contingent of friends and family at the game.

Hall of Fame jockey Corey Nakatani, above with the Nisei Week queen and court, reflected on the irony of his family being rounded up and sent to the Santa Anita Assembly Center during World War II before he went on to an illustrious career in horse racing.

Ed Nakamura, who served with the Military Intelligence Service, was honored as the Veteran of the Game.

Fans who purchased a special ticket package received a limited-edition jersey designed by Dodgers head graphic designer Ross Yoshida.

Donning their own version of the home-run kabuto, Sets and Marian Tomita are camera-ready.

Singer-actress Crystal Kay acknowledges applause after performing both the Japanese and American national anthems.

Members of L.A. Taiko Ichiza endured the sun and warm temperatures to give a thundering pre-game performance.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo