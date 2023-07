Zoe Shiba-Yuson caught this nice 2.35-pound rainbow trout at the Big Bear Lake “Fishn’ for $50K” Derby on June 11, missing first place in the girls division by a mere 5 oz.

Her third-place finish netted her a cool $100.

She followed in the footsteps of her uncle, Chris Shiba, who was featured in a 2019 edition of The Rafu Shimpo with an equally nice 3-pound rainbow caught at the same lake.