The original “Godzilla,” directed by Ishiro Honda, was released in Japan in 1954.

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church and Sansei Legacy present the roaring granddaddy of all monster movies “Godzilla,” on Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

“Godzilla” a.k.a. “Gojira” is the 1954 original made in Japan, one of the most enduring and iconic kaiju (Japanese giant monsters) in popular culture. The monster resurrected by an H-bomb blast has captured the imagination of people around the world.

Many Americans have only seen the 1956 release “Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” a re-edited and dubbed version of the 1954 film with added footage of American actor Raymond Burr.

Free Grace Pastries tea cakes will be served. Grace Pastries was a iconic bakery in Los Angeles from the 1960s to the 1990s. The bakery was founded by George Izumi. an award-winning baker. The favorites were the birthday cakes, dobash cakes, and tea cakes.

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.