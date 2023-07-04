ANAHEIM — The Angels’ annual Japanese Heritage Night became a showcase for the man already at the center of attention on June 27, as Shohei Ohtani turned in a spectacular, two-sided performance.
As the starting pitcher, the Japanese star struck out 10 opposing batters while allowing only one run, picking up his seventh victory of the season, a 4-2 decision over the Chicago White Sox.
At the plate, Ohtani belted a pair of home runs, sending the near-sellout crowd into delirium.
Prior to the game, ceremonies included performances by OCO Kibou Taiko and Awa Odori of the Nanka Tokushima Kenjinkai and the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada.
The queen and her court, along with Japan’s Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima, had a meet-and-greet with Angels reliever Sam Bachman, and Natasha Remi Suzuki sang the national anthem.
Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo