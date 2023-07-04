The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani belted a pair of home runs against the Chicago White Sox.

ANAHEIM — The Angels’ annual Japanese Heritage Night became a showcase for the man already at the center of attention on June 27, as Shohei Ohtani turned in a spectacular, two-sided performance.

Shohei Ohtani was certainly the main attraction, as fans enjoyed taking selfies with a giant bobblehead statue and samurai armor. Ohtani introduced the kabuto (samurai helmet) that the Angels now use for home-run celebrations in the dugout.

Singer/songwriter Natasha Remi Suzuki sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As the starting pitcher, the Japanese star struck out 10 opposing batters while allowing only one run, picking up his seventh victory of the season, a 4-2 decision over the Chicago White Sox.

At the plate, Ohtani belted a pair of home runs, sending the near-sellout crowd into delirium.

Prior to the game, ceremonies included performances by OCO Kibou Taiko and Awa Odori of the Nanka Tokushima Kenjinkai and the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada.

The queen and her court, along with Japan’s Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima, had a meet-and-greet with Angels reliever Sam Bachman, and Natasha Remi Suzuki sang the national anthem.

Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo

Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada is all smiles after throwing the first pitch on June 28 as the Los Angeles Angels hosted Japanese Heritage Night.

The Military Salute honoree was Tokuji “Toke” Yoshihashi, a veteran of the 100th Infantry Battalion.

Above and below: OCO Kibou Taiko and Awa Odori of Nanka Tokushima Kenjinkai performed on the field before the game.

Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima and the Nisei Week Court with Angels reliever Sam Bachman.





John Esaki, senior philanthropy officer at the Japanese American National Museum, delivered the game ball to the mound.

Ohtani’s fans show their support.