Satoru Eto and Jason Yasuda (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai announced its 2023 scholarship recipients during its annual picnic on June 11 at Garvey Ranch Park in Monterey Park.

Satoru Eto graduated from Downtown Magnet High School, Los Angeles with a 4.25 GPA. He plans to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia in first-year exploratory studies as he is unsure what field he’d like to pursue. He has many interests, such as environmental science, biology, calculus, political science, and world history.

His mother is Yuki Eto and the family is from Yanai, Yamaguchi-ken.

Jason Yasuda graduated from Arcadia High School with a GPA of 3.96. He plans on attending UC Santa Cruz to pursue an undergraduate degree in network and digital technology. He is unsure what area of technology he’d like to pursue as a career.

His parents are Richard and Jane Yasuda and the family is from Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi-ken.

The scholarship is awarded annually to Yamaguchi-related students who are graduating from high school. For more information, visit: http://yamaguchi-usa.org/