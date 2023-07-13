Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both received Emmy nominations for their lead roles in the Netflix limited series “Beef.”

Rafu Staff Report

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday.

“Beef,” created by Lee Sung Jin, in which two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action, received 13 nominations. The cast includes Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Remy Holt, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Maria Bello and Justin H. Min.

Other AAPI-related shows that were recognized include:

“Welcome to Chippendales,” the origin story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the male stripper troupe.

“Fire Island,” in which a group of queer best friends gather for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise. The cast includes Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho and Conrad Ricamora.

“Ms. Marvel,” created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney+, which follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old Pakistani American fangirl of the Avengers who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers.

“Awkwafina Is Hangin’ with Grandma,” a digital series featuring Awkwafina and Lori Tan Chinn from Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.”

“Cobra Kai,” a sequel to the “Karate Kid” films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, with the late Pat Morita appearing in flashbacks. The show is categorized as a comedy even though the movies were considered to be dramas.

Among the nominees:

Limited or Anthology Series: “Beef” along with “Dahmer — Monster,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Kumail Nanjiani for “Welcome to Chippendales” and Steven Yeun for “Beef” along with Taron Egerton for “Black Bird,” Evan Peters for “Dahmer — Monster,” Eaniel Radcliffe for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and Michael Shannon for “George & Tammy.”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Ali Wong for “Beef” along with Lizzy Caplan for “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Jessica Chastain for “George & Tammy,” “Dominique Fishback for “Swarm,” Kathryn Hahn for “Tiny Beautiful Things” and Riley Keough for “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Joseph Lee and Young Mazino for “Beef” along with Murray Bartlett for “Welcome to Chippendales,” Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta for “Black Bird,” Richard Jenkins for “Dahmer — Monster” and Jesse Plemons for “Love & Death.”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Maria Bello for “Beef” along with Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis for “Wecome to Chippendales,” Claire Danes for “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Camila Morrone for “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Niecy Nash-Betts for “Dahmer — Monster” and Merritt Wever for “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Character Voice-Over Performance: Ali Wong for “Tuca & Bertie” along with Julie Andrews for “Queen Charlotte,” Alex Borstein for “Family Guy,” Mel Brooks for “History of the World, Part II,” Maya Rudolph for “Big Mouth” and Wanda Sykes for “Crank Yankers.”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Padma Lakshmi for “Top Chef” along with Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for “Queer Eye,” Nicole Byer for “Nailed It,” Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for “Baking It” and RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Outstanding Short-Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: “Awkwafina Is Hangin’ with Grandma” along with “Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question.”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” along with “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,” “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.”

Outstanding Television Movie: “Fire Island” along with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” along with “Dahmer — Monster,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” along with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Swarm” and “The Watcher.”

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” (Lee Sung and Jake Schreier) along with “Dahmer — Monster” (Carl Franklin and Paris Barclay), “Fleishman Is in Trouble “ (Valerie Faris) and “Prey” (Dan Trachtenberg).

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” (Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel) and “Ms. Marvel” (Nona Khodai and Sabrina Plisco) along with “Dahmer — Monster,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” along with “Dahmer — Monster,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Beef” (Lee Sung Jin) and “Fire Island” (Joel Kim Booster) along with “Fleishman Is in Toruble,” “Prey,” “Swarm” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: “Cobra Kai” along with “Barry,” “Poker Face,” “Tulsa King” and “Wednesday.”

Outstanding Main Title and Theme Music: “Ms. Marvel” along with “A Small Light,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): “Ms. Marvel” along with “Andor,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Wednesday.”

For a complete list of nominees, go to: https://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners