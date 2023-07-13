Bon Odori senseis Mieko Inzalaco and Lisa Hashimoto-Elardo, head instructor Christine Inouye, City Councilmember-elect Imelda Padilla, senseis Joy Longworth, Julie Otake and Janet Yamamoto.

Nadeshiko-Kai President Mika Kuroda and Hiroko Nobui did a yukata dressing demonstration.

Valley Japanese Community Center wishes to say thank you to everyone who attended and supported our first return to Obon since 2019!

On June 17, the happy faces of guests and community center members were everywhere — truly a wonderful sight! Visitors from as far as San Diego and Corona were in attendance.

We all worked hard to polish and clean the center in advance of our annual Obon Festival. Yummy foods such as chicken teriyaki, curry rice, sushi and udon were available as well as shaved ice and cold, refreshing beverages.

Thank you from everyone at Valley Japanese Community Center for making our “welcome back” 2023 Obon a successful and memorable one!

Nadeshiko-Kai President Mika Kuroda and Hiroko Nobui did a yukata dressing demonstration.

Dancers from other temples and communities participated.