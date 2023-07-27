Senshin Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles held its 2023 Obon observance on July 1.
A Hatsubon service was conducted for loved ones who have passed away since the last Obon.
Hot dogs, chashu bao and shaved ice were sold. A raffle drawing was held during intermission.
Opening and closing remarks for Bon Odori were provided by Rev. Ryuta Furumoto.
On the yagura, Johnny Mori and other taiko drummers kept the beat during the dancing.
Nobuko Miyamoto and friends performed her latest Obon song, “Kangie (Gathering of Joy).”
Many dancers from other temples and community centers turned out for the Southland’s only Obon festival that weekend.
Omairi (offering of incense) followed in Hondo (main hall). Attendees then took part in Sento Shogon, a memorial ceremony in which 1,000 oil lamps are lit, and Otoki, a light meal.
The program concluded with Horaku (Buddhist music) performed by Kinnara Taiko. Drummers included Rev. Mas Kodani, co-founder of the group.
Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo