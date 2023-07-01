January 28, 1935 – May 30, 2023

Robert Niichi Takamoto, 88-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center on May 30. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sachiye Takamoto. He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Stephanie (Kevin) Higa; son, Brian Takamoto; granddaughters, Kassidy and Lexi Higa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral and interment service were held at Senshin Buddhist Temple, and Inglewood Park Cemetery, with Reverend Ryuta Furumoto officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441