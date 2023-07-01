Aiko Yabuno, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on June 17, 2023. Born and raised in Kurtistown, Hawaii, she resided most of her life in the Los Angeles area and was predeceased by her devoted husband, Katsumasa. She is survived by her children, Yolanda, Dr. Steve (Vicki), Randy, and Wayne (Sue); grandchildren, Dr. Jamie, Dr. Daniel, and Kristen; and brother, Kiyoshi (Myrna) Kobayashi of Hawaii.

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her in-laws, Sadao, Satomi Yabuno, Ethel (Tony) Suzuki, and Jeanette Kobayashi, and numerous nieces and nephews both here and in Hawaii.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 12:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” located at 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Aloha attire requested.

For more information about the funeral service, please visit www.fukuimortuary.com or call (213) 626-0441.