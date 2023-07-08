GKIDS’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 continues with screenings of two Hayao Miyazaki classics at selected theaters.

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984), an epic masterpiece of sweeping scope and grandeur that remains one of the most breathtaking and exhilarating animated films of all time, will be shown on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. (dubbed), Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

A thousand years after the Seven Days of Fire destroyed civilization, warring human factions survive in a world devastated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature.

The English dub features the voices of Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos and Shia LaBeouf.

“Castle in the Sky” (1986), a timeless story of courage and friendship with stunning animation, will be shown on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) and Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

This high-flying adventure begins when Pazu, an engineer’s apprentice, spies a young girl, Sheeta, floating down from the sky, held aloft by a glowing pendant. Both Sheeta and Pazu are searching for the legendary floating castle, Laputa, and they vow to travel there together to unravel the mystery of the luminous crystal. But their quest won’t be easy, as soon they are being pursued by greedy air pirates, the military, and secret government agents, who all seek the power Sheeta alone can control.

The English dub includes the vocal talents of Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, and Mandy Patinkin.

For tickets and theater locations, go to www.fathomevents.com.

Upcoming: “Princess Mononoke,” Aug. 5 to 9; “Porco Rosso,” Aug. 20 and 22; “The Wind Rises” (10th anniversary), Aug. 21 and 23; “Howl’s Moving Castle,” Sept. 23 to 27; “Spirited Away,” Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.